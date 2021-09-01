Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa Announces Multi-Million Dollar Re-Imagination To Its Culinary Outlets and Social Spaces This Year

The new look fuses vintage Palm Beach glamour with forward-thinking sophistication for a dynamic offering in America’s first resort destination. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury oceanside retreat on Florida’s Gold Coast, announces today an extensive, multi-million-dollar re-imagination to its social spaces. The award-winning resort will see a variety of new food and beverage outposts, a reinvented pool experience and an exciting kid’s club. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa has tapped Palm Beach County-based interior design firm, Bilkey Llinas Design, to conceptualize the brand’s enhanced vision which pays homage to vintage Palm Beach and propels it into the future with forward-thinking sophistication. To minimize disruption to guests, individual projects will be unveiled throughout the remainder of the year. Construction is already underway and the re-imagination is timed for completion in late 2021.