Celebrate 150 years of Longmont at ArtWalk on Main | Press Release

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. ArtWalk on Main Street is returning after a pandemic hiatus. Scheduled for September 11th from 4pm-8pm, the festival will close Main from 3rd Avenue to Longs Peak to celebrate arts, culture and our community! September’s ArtWalk, which is presented by the Firehouse Art Center, will also be Longmont’s 150th Birthday Celebration, in partnership with the City of Longmont and Longmont’s Creative District!