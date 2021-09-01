Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Penn State S Jaquan Brisker compares Graham Mertz to a Wisconsin legend

By Asher Low
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363xhy_0bjljWCX00

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz is ready for his second season at the helm of the Badger offense. After a sensational start to his redshirt-freshman campaign, the Kansas native struggled during the second half of the season for a variety of reasons.

Despite his late-season struggles, Wisconsin fans saw glimpses of what could be with the former four-star recruit.

Apparently, so did Penn State’s secondary. Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker was extremely impressed by Mertz’s ability to read a defense and control Wisconsin offensively. Brisker is entering his third year as a starter in the Nittany Lion secondary, and has seen quite a few Big Ten QB’s. Who did Mertz remind him of? A former Wisconsin legend:

Mertz looking anything like Russell Wilson on Saturday would likely mean a Badger win.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Penn State S#Penn State#Nittany Lion#Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Spun

Wisconsin Getting Crushed For Its Finish Against Penn State

Wisconsin had its chances, but never capitalized during a brutal loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. The two ranked Big Ten squads engaged in a defensive bout on Saturday. Both teams entered halftime without having scored a single point, although the Badgers had plenty of opportunities to score. Somehow, Wisconsin was even worse in the second half, despite actually putting up points.
Wisconsin Statebadgerofhonor.com

Wisconsin Football: Did the Badgers make a mistake with Jack Coan?

Jack Coan, the former quarterback for the Wisconsin football team poured salt into the wound for a lot of Badger fans on Sunday night. A day after Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz struggled mightily against Penn State, Coan went off for Notre Dame, throwing for 366 yards and four touchdowns in an OT win against Florida State on Sunday night.
Penn, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin ‘excited’ about offense; Sean Clifford has a believer in Jaquan Brisker, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature James Franklin’s thoughts on his new-look offense and why safety Jaquan Brisker believes Sean Clifford will be the nation’s top quarterback this season. Blue-White Illustrated’s Nate Bauer led a post-Wednesday practice notebook with Franklin’s thoughts on the installation of Mike Yurcich’s offense. The group...
Madison, WIPosted by
On3.com

Graham Mertz regrets missed touchdown throw

The Wisconsin Badgers were upset by Penn State today in Madison, 16-10. With the game on the line, Graham Mertz missed an open Chimere Dike for what would’ve at least tied that game. After the game, Mertz gave his thoughts on the play that decided the contest. “Should have been...
College Sports247Sports

Video: Graham Mertz shoulders blame for Penn State loss

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz reacts to Saturday's 16-10 loss to No. 19 Penn State in Saturday's 2021 season opener. Mertz was 22-of-37 passing for 185 yards and two interceptions. He also had a third-quarter fumble in the red zone and two intentional grounding penalties. As an offense, the Badgers went 1-of-4 in the red zone and averaged just 3.8 yards per play.
College SportsBleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Week 1 of College Football

The "Week Zero" slim slate from a week ago eased us all into college football season, but the real opening weekend didn't mess around. It was chock-full of showcase showdowns and not without a few surprises, either. The scheduling gurus did us all a favor and spaced out some marquee...
Madison, WI247Sports

Penn State-Wisconsin Football Game Breakdown

MADISON, Wis. — No. 19 Penn State opened the 2021 season by out-muscling No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10 at Camp Randall Stadium here Saturday afternoon. Was it modern-day, made-for-TV football? Of course not. But it was one hell of a lot of fun to watch. Expectedly, neither team was particularly sharp...
Wisconsin StateCBS Sports

Penn State vs. Wisconsin score, takeaways: No. 19 Nittany Lions upset No. 12 Badgers in defensive slugfest

After a scoreless first half saw both teams searching for answers, No. 19 Penn State took control in the second half to upset No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions benefitted from numerous Badgers' mistakes in the red zones while utilizing a tremendous defensive effort to give themselves additional necessary opportunities to try moving the ball against an equally stout defense.
Wisconsin State247Sports

Matt Leinart reveals expectations for Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has big expectations heading into the 2021 college football season. This year will be Mertz’s second season as a full-time starter after an up and down 2020 campaign. Mertz dealt with COVID-19 and injuries last season which limited his playing time to just seven games. In...
Wisconsin Statesaturdaytradition.com

Is Graham Mertz already at a crossroads in his Wisconsin career?

Wisconsin had one final chance to secure a victory in its season opener against Penn State. The Badgers gained 57 yards on 4 plays to set themselves up with a 1st-and-10 at the Penn State 25-yard line. Down 6 points in the game’s final minute, Graham Mertz took a shotgun snap and located a wide open Chimere Dike in the middle of the field. But the throw sailed past Dike, who had no chance to make a play on the ball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy