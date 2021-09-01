Penn State S Jaquan Brisker compares Graham Mertz to a Wisconsin legend

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz is ready for his second season at the helm of the Badger offense. After a sensational start to his redshirt-freshman campaign, the Kansas native struggled during the second half of the season for a variety of reasons.

Despite his late-season struggles, Wisconsin fans saw glimpses of what could be with the former four-star recruit.

Apparently, so did Penn State’s secondary. Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker was extremely impressed by Mertz’s ability to read a defense and control Wisconsin offensively. Brisker is entering his third year as a starter in the Nittany Lion secondary, and has seen quite a few Big Ten QB’s. Who did Mertz remind him of? A former Wisconsin legend:

Mertz looking anything like Russell Wilson on Saturday would likely mean a Badger win.