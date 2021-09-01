Razor Drive Electric Trailer Landing Gear Is Now Bluetooth Enabled and Smart Trailer Ready
WESTMINSTER, Colorado (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Razor International PTY, a global company, provider of Razor Drive, and dedicated to using innovation and technology to create products that make drivers safer and their work easier and more efficient, today announced that its state-of-the-art electronic, automated landing gear control system is now Bluetooth enabled and Smart Trailer ready.www.mysanantonio.com
