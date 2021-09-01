Razor Drive Electric Trailer Landing Gear Is Now Bluetooth Enabled and Smart Trailer Ready

Recently, You must have seen that there’s hardly much difference in features and functions among mobile gimbals. But what if I tell you that a mobile gimbal can be smart and can do much more than good stabilization. And today we bring you such a creative gimbal, the Hohem iSteady V2. It’s the second-generation model in the Hohem iSteady series, mainly focused on the mobile video shooting market. The main selling point of the iSteady V2 is the built-in AI tracking sensor, which can independently achieve face tracking and gesture tracking without software assistance. With this creative hardware design, the iSteady V2 gimbal is very likely to become one of the most popular mobile gimbals in the market.