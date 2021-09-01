Cancel
The Sweeping Texas Abortion Ban That Took Effect Today Is Plainly Inconsistent With SCOTUS Precedents

By Jacob Sullum
 5 days ago
Because the Supreme Court has not intervened yet, a Texas law that purports to ban the vast majority of abortions in that state took effect today. S.B. 8, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law on May 19, requires physicians to check for cardiac activity with a sonogram prior to an abortion, and it says "a physician may not knowingly perform or induce an abortion" if he detects "a fetal heartbeat." In an effort to frustrate constitutional challenges, the law bars state or local officials from enforcing the ban, instead authorizing "any person" to sue physicians who perform post-heartbeat abortions, along with anyone who "knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets" such procedures.

