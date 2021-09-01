The Sweeping Texas Abortion Ban That Took Effect Today Is Plainly Inconsistent With SCOTUS Precedents

Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. When a court refrains from declaring a law unconstitutional it often explains that the law represents the "Will of the People" and that mere judges should invalidate that "Will" very sparingly. But what actually is the "Will of the People?" Does it even exist in the first place? And even if it does to some degree, how many of our laws really exist because of it? Further, what do the answers to these questions have to say about judicial review? If the "Will of the People" isn't all it's often thought to be, does that mean courts should be more engaged with finding laws to violate the Constitution?