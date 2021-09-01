Cancel
Small Business

QLife Money Announces the First Nationwide LGBTQ+ Business Financial Services Solution

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. QLife Money announces the first nationwide financial solution for LGBTQ+-owned and allied businesses as the latest feature of the QLife Money suite of products and services, available on https://qlife.money. QLife Money provides the latest in digital financial services solutions to LGBTQ+-owned and allied businesses...

CharitiesMySanAntonio

ProLiteracy Invests $600,000 in New Adult Education and Literacy Initiatives

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. ProLiteracy, the largest national adult literacy nonprofit organization in the United States announced a series of new education initiatives that will impact its mission of changing lives and communities through the power of adult literacy. The $600,000 investment will be allocated to six new...
ImmigrationMySanAntonio

3 Ways to Be a Better Advocate For a Startup Visa

For generations, immigrant entrepreneurs have made important and game-changing contributions to the American economy. Some are household names, like Nordstrom, Bose and Levi’s. Other more contemporary success stories include founders and co-founders of companies like Zoom, SpaceX and Moderna. However, for every enterprising immigrant who lands a win in this...
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Notable LGBTQ in Business

The leaders on this list are change-agents, door-openers and role models, their peers and colleagues told us. They create safety and community where they live and work. They hire and mentor other LBGTQ people and help them succeed. Many of them said that coming out and being themselves at work has been a journey, reminding us that the gains made for LGBTQ equity have been expansive in a relatively short period of time — within the span of many of these professionals’ careers.
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA Announces National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Event Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week Virtual Summit event schedule is set. This annual event, happening September 13-15, 2021, honors the nation’s 31 million small businesses for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs, and creativity. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced National Small Business Week in...
Businessmartechseries.com

Adsmovil Receives Minority-Owned Business Certification

Adsmovil, the pioneer in digital advertising dedicated to reaching and engaging U.S. Hispanics, announced its certification by the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority owned company. “We are honored to have achieved this certification,” said Alberto Pardo, Founder of Adsmovil. “The Council has been a Latino initiative...
BusinessMySanAntonio

STG Announces New Executive as Chief Financial Officer & Expands Banking Shared Services Practice

Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading software solution, cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, welcomes Sangeeta Kishore as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Kishore has a deep history of leading progressive community banks, most recently part of the executive team that started Grasshopper Bank (the first digital bank for commercial customers in the US), that raised over $130 million to innovate how banks support commercial clients. Prior to joining Grasshopper Bank, Ms. Kishore was the CFO at Metropolitan Commercial Bank, served as the Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Risk Officer at Kish Bank. STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize and increase back office operational efficiencies.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

First Cohort of Silicon Valley Accelerator for Black Owned Businesses Announced

Sixteen Black entrepreneurs from diverse sectors win seats in 6-month program. Major Silicon Valley stakeholders, spearheaded by the African Diaspora Network (ADN), are launching the Accelerating Black Leadership and Entrepreneurship (ABLE) program to accelerate the development of Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses in the U.S. “Black startups receive only 1%...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Stream Companies Announces 3 Executive Promotions

3 vital executive promotions to capitalize on unprecedented growth for Stream Companies. Stream Companies, a leading fully integrated, full-service, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced this month three strategic executive promotions in response to their recent significant growth. Dave Mazzoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Rich Harrisson promoted to Executive Vice President of Agency Operations, and Subi Ghosh promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, all effective immediately.
EducationThe Amarillo Pioneer

Education Credit Union Announces Promotions

A local credit union has announced the promotion of several employees. According to a news release, Education Credit Union has announced the promotion of four of its employees. Claudia Burkett has been promoted to the position of President of Canyon Market and Executive Vice President, while Marcus Glass was promoted to Vice President of Operations, Johnny Harris was promoted to Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, and Lindsey Murphy was promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

The next corporate benefit

Take things only accessible to rich people and make them available to everyone else. That was the startup advice given by serial entrepreneur and investor Joe Marchese to Jake Wood. The result is Groundswell, a new corporate philanthropy platform that turns donor-advised funds (DAFs) into an employee benefit. The platform...
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA Announces Moratorium on Bona Fide Place of Business Requirements for the 8(a) Business Development Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday announced a moratorium on the requirement that participants in SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program must establish a bona fide place of business in a specific geographic area in order to be awarded any construction contract through the 8(a) Program due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. The moratorium is effective August 25, 2021, and applies to all 8(a) construction contracts offered to the 8(a) Program between August 25, 2021, and September 30, 2022.
EconomyPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Resources from the LGBTQ+ Community for Business Growth

Chicago Area Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Recently issued the following announcement. Bernadette Smith is a proud LQBTQ+ woman, sought-after speaker, and founder of The Equality Institute. She works hard to help organizations and companies to become more diverse, by helping them develop amazing DEI programs that are modern and effective.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Finance of America CEO on changes in mortgage industry

For today’s HousingWire Daily, Finance of America Companies CEO Patti Cook joins us for another episode of the Women of Influence series that spotlights the latest accomplishments of our award winners. As a 2021 Woman of Influence, Cook has been a pioneer in financial services since her earliest days in the industry. Over the course of her career, Cook has held executive roles at numerous companies, including Prudential, JPMorgan Chase, and Freddie Mac.
Businessaithority.com

InterSystems and Unqork Partner to Accelerate Innovation and Unlock Business Value for Financial Services Customers

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced a strategic alliance with Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, to empower organizations to unlock business value from data faster, accelerate the development of cloud-native applications, and enable better business decisions.
Economycreativeloafing.com

LGBTQ Business Symposium: Research and Campaigns focused on LGBTQ People and Employment

Cost: Free (registration required) The South is under attack most often when it comes to anti-LGBTQ legislation, even though more LGBTQ people live in the South than anywhere else in the country. Compared to all LGBTQ funding, the South receives little for research. This means that our stories are not being told. Solid research is an important tool that helps us tell our stories, reframe narratives, and dismantle discriminatory systems. This year’s virtual symposium will feature a series of live webinars that allow us to explore exciting research that enterprising individuals and organizations are undertaking to tell the stories of LGBTQ Southerners.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Engagement Banking Tech Provider Backbase to Improve Digital Onboarding for eToro

an engagement banking tech provider, reveals that it has teamed up with eToro, a multi-asset investment platform that empowers individuals to “grow their knowledge and wealth,” in order to improve eToro’s digital onboarding capabilities and back-end compliance infrastructure. As mentioned in a release:. “The collaboration will see eToro adopting...
Economythepaypers.com

SAP Business One integrates with SISS Data Services' solution for banking security

SAP Business One has integrated with SISS Data Services’ solution to help SAP customers in Australia to automatically receive bank transaction data daily. SISS Data Services is one of Australia’s independent provider of secure, consented, bank-approved data, offering both direct data feeds from retail banks and open banking access for over 500,000 customers. Its open data platform ACSISS helps banks and fintechs get access to customer data fast.
Small BusinessCrookston Daily Times

DEED launches small business partnership grant program

The Department of Employment and Economic Development recently released applications for the Small Business Partnership Grant Program. DEED is seeking proposals from non-profits and public entities to provide and facilitate business development assistance and technical assistance services to entrepreneurs and small businesses. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

