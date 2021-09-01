QLife Money Announces the First Nationwide LGBTQ+ Business Financial Services Solution

Cost: Free (registration required) The South is under attack most often when it comes to anti-LGBTQ legislation, even though more LGBTQ people live in the South than anywhere else in the country. Compared to all LGBTQ funding, the South receives little for research. This means that our stories are not being told. Solid research is an important tool that helps us tell our stories, reframe narratives, and dismantle discriminatory systems. This year’s virtual symposium will feature a series of live webinars that allow us to explore exciting research that enterprising individuals and organizations are undertaking to tell the stories of LGBTQ Southerners.