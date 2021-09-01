Business Brokerage Raincatcher Announces National Expansion To Locally Serve National Business Owners Buy, Sell & Build Value

AxleHire is beefing up its East Coast presence. The last-mile delivery provider on Wednesday announced it was adding facilities in Newark, New Jersey, and Philadelphia to join its New York City center in the tri-state region. The news comes on the heels of the company’s Midwest expansion and the opening of its new Chicago facility in June. It now has 12 centers that cover the East Coast, the Midwest, the Southwest and up and down the West Coast.