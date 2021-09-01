Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The Neat Company Reimagines Small Business Bookkeeping with the Introduction of NeatBooks

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. The Neat Company, a recognized leader in financial data management for small businesses, expanded its offerings with the introduction of an easy-to-use bookkeeping solution that eliminates traditional bookkeeping processes that are unnecessary in the age of digital banking and intelligent data management. NeatBooks reimagines how small business bookkeeping is done and enables business owners—with either years doing their books or with no accounting expertise at all—to quickly and confidently manage their books and keep business finances in order.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#So Small#Bookkeeping#Financial Accounting#Neatbooks#Prweb#The Neat Company#Ios#View#Automate#Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Milton, WVWOWK

Local small businesses are growing

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — New small businesses are beginning to open and attract more customers to the Cabell County town of Milton, West Virginia. Stores and restaurants like Performance RC Hobby and Mi Pueblito are opening in this quiet community. “We opened in Milton the first of this month,” said...
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

Want to Improve Diversity at Your Company? Get Rid of Silos

All too often, the concept of diversity rests in a siloed HR department. The idea of diversification is too big for that one silo though — and it’s also too big, and too important to innovation, to be limited by any one set of terms. Just as we consider race and gender, it is also important to consider factors like cognitive diversity and acquired (experience) diversity in teams, especially as part of cross-team collaboration. Un-siloing for diversity requires new ways of working with fewer barriers among and across teams and their unique people. Bringing together wider varieties of backgrounds and skills fosters the greatest shot at the greatest innovation, something known to be directly tied to diversity.
EconomyMySanAntonio

(When) Is Magento Worth Investing In? Experts Weigh In [DesignRush QuickSights]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. With a market share of 23.8%, Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms. Though renowned for its powerful capabilities, the cost of building and maintaining Magento stores has limited this platform's reach mainly to large enterprises. DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands...
MarketsMySanAntonio

9 Compelling Reasons to Buy a Turnkey Business

The preference for turnkey businesses has been on the rise, and for good reason. A turnkey business is one that already exists and consists of everything needed to start the business. They are bought outright, and the buyer's only responsibility is to manage the business. Here are nine reasons why...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Conquering the Caveats of Commercial Kitchens - Chef Buyer Is at Your Service

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. Chef Buyer is a radically different take on online restaurant supplies. The e-Commerce platform challenges the way suppliers and buyers approach restaurant equipment with technologically advanced capabilities and a customer-centric interface. As lockdowns come to a halt, no industry stands to benefit from a...
RetailMySanAntonio

Escher Acquires Syslore to Help Posts Reduce Parcel Processing and Sortation Costs

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 05, 2021. Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, today announced the acquisition of Helsinki-based Syslore to bring a collection of proven, AI-powered services to post and parcel carriers everywhere. With today’s announcement, postal operators can utilize:. A powerful, machine-learning based OCR engine to increase...
Small BusinessPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

U.S. Small Business Administration is offering grants to qualifying small businesses

Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it will begin sending invitations for supplemental awards for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Per the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Non-profits and Venues Act, SVOG supplemental awards are to be provided to those who received an initial grant and have illustrated a 70% loss when comparing 2021’s first-quarter revenues to the same in 2019. Thus far, approximately $9 billion has been awarded in initial SVOGs to more than 11,500 venues, providing a critical lifeline for theaters, live venue spaces, and other entertainment and cultural hubs as they recover from the pandemic, re-open in many communities across the nation and continue contributing to local economies.
Economyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Your Business Plan step by step

The business plan is a written document of about 30 pages that basically includes the objectives of your company, the strategies to achieve them, the organizational structure, the amount of investment you require to finance your project and solutions to solve future problems (both internal and of the environment). Also...
Cell Phonesrealtybiznews.com

How Strategic Management Helps Your Business Grow

Strategic management is the process of managing an organization to achieve its goals. It entails both short-term and long-term decision-making, and it helps organizations grow by improving their performance. This article will discuss what strategic management entails, how it can help your business grow, and some information about the skills...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Basic Remote Contracting Tips for Tech Companies

Companies worldwide are looking for ways to increase employee productivity and reduce management costs while getting their projects delivered in an effective manner. The advantages of hiring remote contract workers, especially in the IT industry, are many: lower costs, less infrastructure management and less maintenance overhead. Remote workers must be aware of the goals and objectives of the project they are hired for, and specific expectations with respect to the project. The world of remote contracting has been in existence for a few years, but companies are still getting the hang of managing remote teams.
Small Businesshamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: RidgefieldMarketplace.com

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT RidgefieldMarketplace.com!. Four questions with...
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Trend shows dip in small businesses

SOUTH BEND — In St. Joseph and Elkhart counties, small business makes a big economic impact, contributing nearly half of the employment in the two counties and covering a diverse array of ventures. But an economic trend indicates that this sector may still be recovering from the Great Recession. David...
Niagara Falls, NYBuffalo News

Free panel discussion for small businesses

A panel discussion on marketing, advertising and sales for business owners and entrepreneurs will be held Sept. 15 in Niagara Falls. The free panel will feature Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival; Allanna Kelly-Beaton, co-owner of Kelton Enterprises; Matt Lasher, marketing director for West Herr Automotive Group; and David Carroll, regional corporate sales director for the Merani Hotel Group. It is moderated by radio and television host Dale Martin.
EconomyZDNet

Tableau eyes more enterprise business with new features, subscription plans

Tableau on Thursday rolled out a series of new enterprise-driven features to its platform, including capabilities to help scale the use of analytics across an organization. The Salesforce-owned business is also adding new enterprise subscription plans, with an eye towards broadening its appeal beyond individual users. "Tableau has long been...
Small Businessmiltonscene.com

Retirement tips for small business owners-Small Business Corner

Retirement tips for small business owners – Small Business Corner. Is retirement sneaking up on you? Do you have a retirement plan in place? Small business owners tend to put retirement plans aside more so since they have a stronger urge to focus on the here-and-now aspects of making their companies succeed and run smoothly more than anything else. Even if you do not have plans to leave the workforce for decades, now is a great time to start thinking about when you will transition from small business owner to retiree!
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Neat Introduces Free Small Business Accounts Receivable Software: NeatInvoices Streamlines Invoicing and Speeds Payments

NeatInvoices Puts the Ability to Create, Send, and Manage Invoices in the Palm of Your Hand. The Neat Company, a recognized leader in financial data management for small businesses, is now offering an easy-to-use accounts receivable solution designed to help small business owners improve cash flow by streamlining their invoicing process and facilitating digital payments. Available now, NeatInvoices lets users create, send, and manage an unlimited number of invoices from their desktop or mobile device while enabling prompt customer payments via credit/debit cards or bank transfer.
EnvironmentVincennes Sun Commercial

Hurricane Ida Small Business Recovery

Federal money ‘key’ to rebuilding Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. (The Center Square) – As Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Ida, lost economic activity could develop into a major concern without timely federal support, placing additional burdens on taxpayers and local governments.
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

Support Small Businesses This September

This September we want to continue supporting small businesses here in Austin. With everything that has happened over the last year, we want to keep our ATX small businesses thriving and here are a few of CCC’s favorites. Austin’s new favorite beauty bar, THE TEN SPOT, is ready to welcome...
Small Businessaccountingtoday.com

Neat introduces NeatBooks and NeatInvoices

The Neat Co. unveiled two new bookkeeping and invoicing apps, NeatBooks and NeatInvoices, on Wednesday aimed at small businesses. NeatBooks provides what the company calls “statementless reconciliation,” securely synchronizing transaction data from users’ bank accounts and automatically categorizing transactions based on vendor mapping. NeatInvoices allows users to create, send and manage invoices from a desktop or mobile device while accepting customer payments through a credit or debit card.

Comments / 0

Community Policy