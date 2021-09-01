The Neat Company Reimagines Small Business Bookkeeping with the Introduction of NeatBooks

All too often, the concept of diversity rests in a siloed HR department. The idea of diversification is too big for that one silo though — and it’s also too big, and too important to innovation, to be limited by any one set of terms. Just as we consider race and gender, it is also important to consider factors like cognitive diversity and acquired (experience) diversity in teams, especially as part of cross-team collaboration. Un-siloing for diversity requires new ways of working with fewer barriers among and across teams and their unique people. Bringing together wider varieties of backgrounds and skills fosters the greatest shot at the greatest innovation, something known to be directly tied to diversity.