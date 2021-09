Fans of late-night pancakes rejoice. Soon you'll be able to get a beer on the side of that short stack. Or, if you're having morning pancakes, you could make it a mimosa. IHOP has announced the launch of its "Bubbles, Wine & Brews" drink menu, which will bring alcoholic drinks to IHOP locations across the country. Even better, it won't be called IHOb for "beer," "bubbles," or "brews." To start, you'll only find beer on the menu at three locations in San Diego and New Mexico. However, the company does say there will be a "gradual rollout" starting with restaurants in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Ohio.