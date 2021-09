This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead. The Al-Qaeda plane hijackings of September 11, 2001 were the first foreign attack on the US mainland in nearly two centuries. It ruptured America's sense of safety and plunged the West into war in Afghanistan -- a military operation that is only now just concluding. The Islamist extremists smashed two planes into New York's World Trade Center, killing 2,753 people.