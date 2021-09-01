Recipe: Canlis Chef Aisha Ibrahim’s Off-Duty Temaki Bar
Aisha Ibrahim is Filipina; her partner, Samantha Beaird, a quarter Japanese. To put it another way, says Ibrahim, “We always have rice at home.” On days off from their respective jobs—Canlis’s new executive chef and research and development chef—they keep meals light and simple. Often that means combining that ever-present rice and another household staple. “I’m obsessed with nori,” says Ibrahim. “We buy those packages with hundreds of pieces.”www.seattlemet.com
Comments / 0