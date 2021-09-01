Cancel
EVERYWHERE Communications Provides Vital Communications for Organizations on the Front Lines of World Events

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. The EVERYWHERE Communications platform is currently supporting NGOs leading earthquake response in Haiti, Hurricane Ida relief efforts in New Orleans, and US Government agencies supporting Wildland Firefighting efforts in the Western US. An EVERYWHERE-equipped Wildland Firefighter stated, “Having access to the exact location of resources on a fire is a game changer, another step towards safer wildland firefighting.”

www.mysanantonio.com

ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Technologymartechseries.com

Dialpad Provides Turnkey Communications Solutions for WeWork Members, Enabling Hybrid Work Worldwide

Unparalleled combination of global locations from WeWork and powerful cloud communications solutions from Dialpad create the ideal foundation for hybrid work. Dialpad, Inc. and WeWork are reshaping the future of work through the combination of cloud communications and flexible workspace solutions. WeWork utilizes Dialpad as its exclusive communications tool for all team members through a softphone functionality or easy-to-use mobile phone application. Dialpad technology is also available to WeWork members in more than 800 locations, worldwide.
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
Public HealthTimes Union

Healthcare Management Services Chooses TextMarks Text Messaging for Communications During COVID-19 Pandemic

PASADENA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. TextMarks, a leading provider of text messaging services, announced today that Healthcare Management Services selected TextMarks to provide critical federal and state mandated communication services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal and state regulations mandate communications with family members and staff within 24-hours whenever...
Businessworkboat.com

Seall, A Marine Technology Company, Expands with Key Global Partner, Mackay Marine

Aberdeen, Scotland-based Seall, has secured a partnership with global marine electronics and service provider, Mackay Marine, to distribute Seall’s suite of innovative software solutions and products to the maritime industry, as they expand their worldwide footprint. Mackay Marine, headquartered in North Carolina, USA, has 50 locations in 16 countries, making...
Businessaustinnews.net

TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B Green Housing and Educational Learning Project in Ghana West Africa

TPTW's participation could eventually be worth upwards of $3.5 billion in new contracts and management fees. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology agreement with Skybridge West Africa (SWA) www.skybridgewa.com, to participate in the development of 20 SMART Villages emulating that of Duval County Florida in the Country of Ghana.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Five Key Points When Preventing Cybersecurity Attacks in a World of Hybrid Working

Endpoint Protection Data Loss Prevention File Transfers Advanced Threat Protection. On 19 July, the UK will finally lift the final social distancing measures that were put in place during the pandemic. Although concerns about the pandemic still exist, many people will now be contemplating a tentative return to the office. Although the benefits of homeworking are well-documented and recent events have proven that people can work just as effectively from home as they can from the office, many people will likely want at least a partial return to the workplace.
Economywealthmanagement.com

What to Look for in an Outsourced Technology Operations Services Provider

It takes a while for two people to build a trustworthy relationship – whether that’s between friends or vendors. And sometimes it takes seconds for that relationship to completely erode. After doing your research and carefully setting yourself up for what you hope will be a fruitful relationship, there is invariably a person or company on the other side who has to hold up their end of the bargain. So, let’s bring this to our own industry and what it means as you evaluate your next outsourced technology operations partner. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself:
NFLTrendHunter.com

Food Delivery Communication Systems

The conceptual 'DeliBuddy' delivery communication device is a futuristic solution for consumers looking to take more control over their daily food deliveries for an enhanced level of safety and security. The system works by being installed at an entryway and being connected to the accompanying smartphone app to let users communicate with delivery personnel. The unit is outfitted with NFC technology that would enable a delivery person to receive their payment upon placing the order on the dedicated spot for enhanced security for both parties.
SoftwareZDNet

CISA urges IT teams to address critical vulnerability affecting Cisco Enterprise Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure Software

CISA released a note this week urging IT teams to update a Cisco system that has a critical vulnerability. The vulnerability affects Cisco Enterprise Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure Software Release (NFVIS) 4.5.1 and Cisco released software updates that address the vulnerability on Wednesday. The vulnerability "could allow an unauthenticated, remote...
Businesscisco.com

Teratonix: Meet the team harvesting ambient RF energy to power IoT devices and benefit the environment

Now that the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge 2021 winners have been officially announced, we are excited for you to learn more about each winning team and the story behind each innovation. The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge is an annual competition that awards cash prizes to early-stage tech entrepreneurs solving the world’s toughest problems. Now in its fifth year, the competition awarded its largest prize pool ever, $1 million USD, to 20 winning teams from around the world.
EconomyMySanAntonio

ImageCat announces a new partnership with Reask to deliver their global natural catastrophe models via its risk and disaster management platforms.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. ImageCat today announced an agreement with Reask, a leading science and technology company focusing on natural hazard modeling, to make their HindCyc® and DeepCyc® global cyclone, typhoon and hurricane probabilistic modeling and event response services available through ImageCat’s Inhance® and FACFinder™ solutions. The new...
InternetMySanAntonio

DearDoc Releases AI Chat Customer Analytics Dashboard

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. DearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. The new analytics application was built to allow customers to track real-time chatbot metrics like number of conversations, commonly asked questions, time spent on the chatbot, and much more.
MLBtvtechnology.com

CP Communications Overcomes Spectrum Shortage At Major Events Despite Repack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—While the FCC repack of the TV band saw about 1,200 full-power television stations affected and a reduction of spectrum available for wireless mic and other RF communications production uses, CP Communications has been able to overcome challenging conditions, such as those associated with the MLB All-Star Game.
Militarydefense.gov

Defense Department Establishes Supply Chain Resiliency Working Group

On Aug. 30, Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, established a department-wide supply chain resiliency working group to address systemic barriers currently limiting supply chain visibility, conduct resiliency assessments, and develop effective mitigation actions. “We are working to solve a problem that took...
Real Estatesecuritymagazine.com

71% of surveyed facility managers state concerns about operational cybersecurity

According to a report by Honeywell, improving cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) systems ranks as one of the top priorities for surveyed facility managers over the next 12 to 18 months. This is likely because more than 7 in 10 (71%) of surveyed facility managers consider OT cybersecurity a concern or worry. Moreover, respondents cite OT cybersecurity as the building improvement that would provide the most significant benefit to their stakeholders.
ComputersZDNet

Turbocharge your network security skills to become a highly paid cybersecurity expert for just $30

It's been a long 18 months or so for almost the entire world. If you're an IT systems admin who has started to focus on security and would like to drastically change your life by becoming a highly paid cybersecurity expert, the affordable 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle can help make your dreams come true. And, best of all, you don't have to take any time away from your current job to take advantage of these self-paced courses.

