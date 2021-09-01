Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested On DWI Charge In White Plains

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3icj_0bjliEfK00

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arrested and charged with drunk driving early Tuesday morning in Westchester County.

According to White Plains police, an officer noticed a driver asleep in a 2018 Toyota Highlander shortly after 4:15 a.m. near Fisher Avenue and South Lexington — close to police headquarters. After conducting a field sobriety test, the officer determined the driver was under the influence.

He allegedly refused to submit a blood sample or blow into the BAC meter, and was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps,” the Mets said in a statement.

According to a report, Scott had earlier been at a team charity fundraiser at the Connecticut home of Mets owner Steve Cohen, where Scott, players, and manager Luis Rojas were in attendance. That event reportedly ended some seven hours before his arrest, CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported.

Scott, 44, was originally hired by the Mets as assistant general manager before being elevated to acting general manager after the firing of Jared Porter in January . Prior to joining the Mets, Scott spent 17 years in the Boston Red Sox organization, culminating in serving as the team’s assistant GM overseeing analytics during his final two years.

He is due to appear in White Plains City Court on Thursday morning.

CBS2’s Otis Livingston contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Dui#Dwi#New York Mets Acting#Dui#Cbs2#The Boston Red Sox#Gm#White Plains City Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: Here We go Again – Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested On DUI Charges

Either the Mets have the worst luck, or they are incredibly dysfunctional when choosing their GMs. Add Zack Scott to the fatalities…. @JeffPassan On the night of New York Mets, GM Zack Scott was arrested for allegedly driving drunk; he was at the Connecticut home of team owner Steve Cohen, sources tell ESPN. A fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation was held at the house, and Scott and players were there.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing DUI charge, won't join team for road trip

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott will not join the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested for an alleged DUI, the team announced Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Scott was arrested early Tuesday morning in Westchester County, New York, after police said they observed Scott driving erratically. Scott failed a field sobriety test, according to the reports.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Popped For Drunk Driving

It's the soap opera that never ends. One day after the Mets were forced to clean up their thumbs-down fiasco, which pinned the players against the fans, it came out that acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on Tuesday morning for drunk driving, as Mike Puma of The New York Post first reported.
MLB850wftl.com

Mets place acting GM on administrative leave after DWI arrest

The Mets placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave “until further notice,” the team announced Thursday, hours after Scott pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated. Team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities, the Mets said in a statement. According to ESPN Police found Scott sleeping in...
Oneida County, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Two Men Arrested for Stealing Several Tools from 3 Upstate New York Stores

New York State Police are announcing the arrest of two individuals following a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 5 and Newport Road in Schuyler. State Police say the vehicle in question was pulled over back on July 19th, 2021 for vehicle and traffic violations. Officials say during the course of the interview with the driver, 21-year-old Lucas Cosgrove, Troopers were able to observe several new tools on the floor, under and on the seats in the rear of the vehicle. Troopers say the items appeared to be new DeWalt batteries and a tool kit.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets GM Zack Scott Arrested on DUI Charge

Mets general manager Zack Scott is facing charges for driving while intoxicated after being found sleeping in his car in White Plains, per the New York Post. Cops found Scott at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday in a 2018 Toyota on South Lexington Avenue in White Plains near the federal courthouse, according to White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer, the Post reports. Scott refused to give blood or submit a breathalyzer. He underwent a field sobriety test and failed, Spencer said.
MLBWETM

Mets GM Zack Scott arrested for DWI in White Plains, team and police say

Mets General Manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated, police and team officials confirmed Wednesday. The arrest occurred in White Plains at 4:17 a.m., White Plains police said. Scott was promoted to acting general manager in January. The promotion occurred eight days after the team’s previous GM...
MLBWIVB

Mets GM Zack Scott arrested for DWI in White Plains, team and police say

Mets General Manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated, police and team officials confirmed Wednesday. The arrest occurred in White Plains at 4:17 a.m., White Plains police said. Scott was promoted to acting general manager in January. The promotion occurred eight days after the team’s previous GM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy