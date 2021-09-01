Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested On DWI Charge In White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arrested and charged with drunk driving early Tuesday morning in Westchester County.

According to White Plains police, an officer noticed a driver asleep in a 2018 Toyota Highlander shortly after 4:15 a.m. near Fisher Avenue and South Lexington — close to police headquarters. After conducting a field sobriety test, the officer determined the driver was under the influence.

He allegedly refused to submit a blood sample or blow into the BAC meter, and was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps,” the Mets said in a statement.

According to a report, Scott had earlier been at a team charity fundraiser at the Connecticut home of Mets owner Steve Cohen, where Scott, players, and manager Luis Rojas were in attendance. That event reportedly ended some seven hours before his arrest, CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported.

Scott, 44, was originally hired by the Mets as assistant general manager before being elevated to acting general manager after the firing of Jared Porter in January . Prior to joining the Mets, Scott spent 17 years in the Boston Red Sox organization, culminating in serving as the team’s assistant GM overseeing analytics during his final two years.

He is due to appear in White Plains City Court on Thursday morning.

CBS2’s Otis Livingston contributed to this report.