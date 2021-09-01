Ericom Software's ZTEdge™ Cloud Security Platform Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says it’s fixed a flaw in its cloud computing platform that cybersecurity researchers warned could have enabled hackers to take over a database used by many big companies. The company said Friday there’s no evidence the technique was exploited by malicious actors or that any customer data was exposed. The cybersecurity firm Wiz, led by former Microsoft employees, said it discovered what it called an “unprecedented critical vulnerability” in Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and notified the tech giant earlier in August. Microsoft paid the firm a bounty for the discovery and said it immediately fixed the problem.