Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Ericom Software's ZTEdge™ Cloud Security Platform Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that its ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. A member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Ericom Software’s ZTEdge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution is now available globally on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Oracle Corporation#Oracle Applications#Ericom Software#Prweb#Ztedge Sase Platform#Oracle Cloud Expertise#Oci#Ztedge Sase#Saas Application Access#Office 365#Salesforce#Zero Trust#The Ericom Global Cloud#Opn#Cloud Build#Cloud Sell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Technologyabc17news.com

Microsoft fixes cloud platform vulnerability after warning

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says it’s fixed a flaw in its cloud computing platform that cybersecurity researchers warned could have enabled hackers to take over a database used by many big companies. The company said Friday there’s no evidence the technique was exploited by malicious actors or that any customer data was exposed. The cybersecurity firm Wiz, led by former Microsoft employees, said it discovered what it called an “unprecedented critical vulnerability” in Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and notified the tech giant earlier in August. Microsoft paid the firm a bounty for the discovery and said it immediately fixed the problem.
Public Safetythefastmode.com

Ransomware: How Data Centers Can Be the Best Ally to an Enterprise Featured

Recent ransomware disruptions have had significant implications for all enterprises. The Colonial Pipeline attack caused shortages in gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel that gripped East Coast businesses. A more recent attack, over the Independence Day holiday, was mounted by a Russian-language group that calls itself REvil, an abbreviation of “ransomware...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Nvidia wants to bring AI to even more businesses

Nvidia has released a new suite of AI tools and frameworks called Nvidia AI Enterprise which allows organizations running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on Nvidia-Certified systems. Currently Atos, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Inspur, Lenovo and Supermicro offer Nvidia-Certified Systems that are optimized for AI workloads on...
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Intel adds to IPUs

Mount Evans is Intel’s first ASIC-based IPU. It was designed in collaboration with a Cloud Service Provider. CSP. It supports existing use cases – including vSwitch offload, firewalls, and virtual routing – while providing headroom for future use cases. Mount Evans is Intel’s first ASIC-based IPU. It was designed in...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

A $22.6 Billion Global Opportunity for Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

NewStore Announces its Guide for B2C Commerce Headless Integration is Now Available for Salesforce Commerce Cloud via Salesforce AppExchange and LINK Marketplace

NewStore, a turnkey omnichannel store solution, announced it has launched its “Guide for B2C Commerce Headless Integration” for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange and LINK Marketplace. As the first in-store solution for headless commerce, NewStore’s objective is to make it easy for their customers to unify their digital and physical experiences by providing store associates with customer and product information that will help them engage with and sell to loyal buyers.
Internetmartechseries.com

Medallia Announces Medallia Marketing Experience on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customers can now leverage unified data to personalize customer experiences across channels. Medallia, Inc. , the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced it has launched Medallia Marketing Experience on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to access customer sentiment, behavior, and perception data to help deliver better experiences across marketing channels.
Computersoffshore-technology.com

High-Performance Computing (HPC): Technology Trends

Technologies such as edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) can broaden the capabilities of HPC and deliver high-performing processing power to various sectors. Listed below are the key technology trends impacting the high-performance computing theme, as identified by GlobalData. AI. The collection of vast amounts of data by the devices...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Nvidia launches AI Enterprise in general availability

Nvidia today announced the general availability of AI Enterprise, a software suite of tools and frameworks that enable companies running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on Nvidia-certified servers. Systems from Atea, Carahsoft, Computacenter, Insight Enterprises, SoftServe, Dell Technologies, and SVA System are now available, featuring a range of Nvidia GPUs including the A100, A30, A40, A10, and T4.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

EDA in the Cloud: Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Article By : Mahesh Turaga, Cadence Design Systems. More and more companies are turning to EDA in the cloud as they gradually overcome concerns about security and IP protection. Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Cloud Workload Security

Cloud observability and security are quickly becoming mainstays necessary to manage and secure cloud-based applications and infrastructure. At Black Hat 2021, Datadog announced their new Cloud Workload Security offering, providing real-time eBPF-powered threat detection across containers and hosts. Datadog’s Nick Davis, senior product manager for cloud workload security, and Mitch Ashley discuss how the solution uses a behavior-based approach to identify suspicious events such as deleting logs, modifying files, downloading payloads and more. The video is below, followed by a transcript of the conversation.
Internetmartechseries.com

Permission.io Announces Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace to Accelerate Permission-Based Advertising

Permission.io will integrate into Google Cloud Marketplace, expanding access to its infrastructure for marketers to build opt-in audiences and reward consumers for engagement. Permission.io, a leading provider of permission-based digital advertising, announced the availability of its blockchain validator node and blockchain full node on Google Cloud Marketplace. With both of these offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace, users will have access to Permission.io’s secure private blockchain to send transactions, test and install dApps, while earning Permission.io’s ASK token, the currency for permission.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Certificate-Based Authentication and TTL for All Cloud Platforms

DevOps is a world of machines. To access systems and data, secrets are exchanged between all types of machines, including databases and applications for software and infrastructure deployment, testing, orchestration, configuration, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The speed and scale of DevOps requires secrets to be created instantly, tracked incessantly,...
ComputersHPCwire

XTREME-D Launches G4 Instance on Baremetal High-Speed Computing Environment

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2021 – XTREME-D announced the launch of a new instance on its baremetal high-speed computing environment. The new instance, named G4 for the company’s fourth-generation model, was developed as an all-in-one solution using AXXE-L One, XTREME-D’s first server product, which was announced in June of this year.
Softwaredevops.com

How to Optimize Data in Software Development

Data can drive significant business value for every company. Globally, we are collecting more of it than ever before, and it keeps growing—from 45 zettabytes in 2019 to a projected 175 zettabytes by 2025, according to IDC. However, companies are struggling to monetize all the personal, behavioral, engagement and transactional data from customers and operations and turn it into actionable intelligence to drive their digital strategies. Leveraging insights from your data is critical for success and the development of new digital solutions to better serve customers, grow sales, improve operations and more.
Small Businessmissmillmag.com

Why Cloud Accounting Software is Best for Small Business

Juggling all your work responsibilities as a business owner, entrepreneur or self-employed individual can be exhausting. Most solopreneurs have trouble staying on top of social media and customer service while fulfilling orders on time and meeting deadlines. Consequently, many business owners seek help to take care of one of their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy