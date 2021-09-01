Ericom Software's ZTEdge™ Cloud Security Platform Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace
NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that its ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. A member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Ericom Software’s ZTEdge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution is now available globally on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0