Penelope Cruz’s role in Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas) is “one of the most difficult characters” she has ever played, the actress told the press corps at the Venice Film Festival this afternoon. It’s a good thing then that she made the movie with long time collaborator Almodovar, who she called, “my safety net. He can ask me to do something that can really scare me, but I know he will be there.” The film, which screened early this morning for journalists and which officially kicks off the event tonight, traces the complicated relationship of two women who meet in...