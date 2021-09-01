Cancel
Real Estate

America’s Fastest Growing Housing Markets

By Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAGFb_0bjlhdVA00 The U.S. is in the midst of one of the greatest housing booms in history. Demand for houses was high throughout the 2010s, declined sharply in 2020 amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, then returned to high levels in 2021, pushing the median price for a home higher than it has ever been.

Nationwide, the median home price in the second quarter of 2021 was $357,900 -- nearly 23% higher than it was a year earlier. In some parts of the country, home prices increased by more than 30% or even 40% during that time.

To identify the fastest growing housing markets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the data on median sales price for U.S. metropolitan areas from the National Association of Realtors . Metropolitan areas were ranked based on the percentage change in the median sales price of single-family homes from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021.

This spike in housing prices was not confined to one area of the country. Of the 25 fastest growing housing markets, seven are in the Northeast And six each are in the South and the West. Just one, however, is located in the Midwest.

These fast-growing housing markets tend to cluster in more populated states, where entertainment options and economic opportunity are more plentiful. There are four major metropolitan areas on this list in each Florida and California, as well as two apiece in New York, Massachusetts, Texas, Colorado, and Arizona. These are the most expensive housing markets in Florida .

Click here to see Americas fastest growing housing markets.

Methodology

To identify the fastest growing housing markets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on median sales price for U.S. metropolitan areas from the National Association of Realtors. Metropolitan areas were ranked based on the percentage change in the median sales price of single-family homes from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. Sales price data is not seasonally adjusted and is for the most recent period available. Supplemental data on median household income came from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtAcQ_0bjlhdVA00

25. Reno, NV
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +27.4%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $408,100
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $519,900
> Median household income: $72,132

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdxFC_0bjlhdVA00

24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +27.5%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $400,000
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $510,000
> Median household income: $70,954

ALSO READ: Cities Where the Middle Class Can No Longer Afford Housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdITN_0bjlhdVA00

23. Portland-South Portland, ME
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +27.6%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $336,100
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $428,800
> Median household income: $71,913

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBss9_0bjlhdVA00

22. Trenton, NJ
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +27.6%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $292,500
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $373,200
> Median household income: $79,492

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HaZW0_0bjlhdVA00

21. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +28.0%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $379,000
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $485,000
> Median household income: $60,141

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N16Sf_0bjlhdVA00

20. Nassau County-Suffolk County, NY
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +28.1%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $495,300
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $634,600
> Median household income: $.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282mUM_0bjlhdVA00

19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +28.3%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $439,700
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $564,100
> Median household income: $83,160

ALSO READ: The Most At-Risk Housing Markets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mAh2_0bjlhdVA00

18. Sherman-Denison, TX
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +28.7%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $193,700
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $249,200
> Median household income: $57,476

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGYMl_0bjlhdVA00

17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +28.8%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $586,900
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $756,000
> Median household income: $.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49iPWz_0bjlhdVA00

16. Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, CA
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +29.2%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $859,000
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $1,109,500
> Median household income: $.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ft0dv_0bjlhdVA00

15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +29.3%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $478,400
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $618,600
> Median household income: $85,641

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAzza_0bjlhdVA00

14. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +29.5%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $296,900
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $384,500
> Median household income: $59,646

ALSO READ: Cities Where Housing Values Are Rising the Fastest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQk4n_0bjlhdVA00

13. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +29.9%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $314,700
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $408,700
> Median household income: $67,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYNHg_0bjlhdVA00

12. Fond du Lac, WI
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +29.9%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $147,100
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $191,100
> Median household income: $65,329

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oe9zT_0bjlhdVA00

11. Punta Gorda, FL
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +30.8%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $240,000
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $314,000
> Median household income: $54,652

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg1FV_0bjlhdVA00

10. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +31.9%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $1,050,000
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $1,385,000
> Median household income: $114,696

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVC8y_0bjlhdVA00

9. Tucson, AZ
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +32.6%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $250,700
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $332,400
> Median household income: $56,169

ALSO READ: The Most Expensive Housing Markets in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fN1fz_0bjlhdVA00

8. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +35.6%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $265,500
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $360,000
> Median household income: $62,240

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwpBg_0bjlhdVA00

7. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +37.1%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $494,600
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $678,200
> Median household income: $97,053

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ec5sR_0bjlhdVA00

6. Boulder, CO
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +37.7%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $606,700
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $835,200
> Median household income: $88,535

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5wUf_0bjlhdVA00

5. Barnstable Town, MA
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +37.8%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $455,300
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $627,400
> Median household income: $85,042

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eo7tV_0bjlhdVA00

4. Boise City-Nampa, ID
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +41.0%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $332,800
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $469,100
> Median household income: $66,466

ALSO READ: The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGe8r_0bjlhdVA00

3. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +41.9%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $464,700
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $659,500
> Median household income: $76,025

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euYx2_0bjlhdVA00

2. Austin-Round Rock, TX
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +45.1%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $355,000
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $515,100
> Median household income: $80,954

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBnzo_0bjlhdVA00

1. Pittsfield, MA
> 1-yr. chg. in median home sale price: +46.5%
> Median home sale price 2020 Q2: $219,800
> Median home sale price 2010 Q2: $321,900
> Median household income: $58,895

