Noele Certain, a fifth-year PhD candidate in the Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology PhD Program at Stony Brook University, has been awarded the NIH Blueprint Diversity Specialized Predoctoral to Postdoctoral Advancement in Neuroscience (D-SPAN) Award from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH D-SPAN Award will support up to six years of funding during two critical stages of her career, including completion of her doctoral dissertation and transition into a research-intensive postdoctoral position. Overall, the award will help to facilitate her long-term career goal of becoming an independent neuroscience researcher.