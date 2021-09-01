Roanoke Selects Waldron as Community Engagement Manager
The City of Roanoke has named Lauren H. Waldron as its new Community Engagement Manager, effective Aug. 30. In this role, she will manage the function of the Office of Community Engagement, which includes citizen engagement, public communications, neighborhood services, social media management, website management, research, data tracking, special community projects, media relations, FOIA requests, and public outreach. Waldron was selected from a pool of more than 30 applicants for the position.
