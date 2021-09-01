Cancel
Public Safety

Hello my son is a 15 year old good kid he in juvenile detention center for 6 aggravated armed robberies can u help

Your son needs an attorney. The aggravated robbery is a violent crime. This is for general information only. Nothing in this information should be construed as creating an attorney-client relationship nor shall any of this information be construed as providing legal advice. Laws change over time and differ from state to state. These answers are based on California Law.Applicability of the legal principles discussed may differ substantially in individual situations. You should not act upon the information presented herein without consulting an attorney about your particular situation. No attorney-client relationship is established.

