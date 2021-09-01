Protecting Our Waters: Water is Life Festival in Mackinaw City

This weekend you can join others in the love for water during the Water is Life Festival in Mackinaw City. The festival will take place Friday, September 3 & Saturday, September 4 at Conkling

Park.

Water is Life is led and organized by Native American women, the protectors of water, and will feature Indigenous Artists from South America who will be facilitating workshops as well as a tribal panel on Manoomin (wild rice) in Michigan.

Bands and musical talent include: Great Lake Brass, Hadassah Greensky Trio, Samuel Nalagria, Seth Bernard, and Soni Moreno

Friday, September 3:

6:30 pm-9 pm – Feast/potluck to honor sponsors and supporters at Minogin Market, Mackinaw City

9 pm-10:30 pm – Light Brigade is doing a lighting action at the Mackinac Bridge after the feast

Saturday, September 4:

8 am-12 pm – Pipe Out Paddle Up Flotilla at the foot of the Mackinaw Bridge, Mackinaw City

12 pm-8 pm – Water is Life Festival, Conkling Park, Mackinaw City

For more information about the Water is Life Festival, click here.