Gregg Leakes, 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star and NeNe Leakes' Husband, Dies at 66
“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time,” publicist Ernest Dukes said in a statement.www.mysanantonio.com
