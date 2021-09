(WGTD)--- The famed award winning WGTD Radio Theater is set to welcome back live audiences for the first time this year with a production highlighting one of America's most storied First Ladies. "Eleanor R: The First Lady of The World" will air Saturday, September 18th at 11:15am on WGTD FM and stream live on WGTD.org and connected smart speaker devices. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the live broadcast in person. The production will emanate from St Rita's Catholic Church located at 4339 Douglas Avenue in Racine. Eleanor Roosevelt will be played by iconic area actress Viki Dumez and directed by award winning playwright and producer Dr. Steve Brown.