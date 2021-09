Sunset Mall and La Esperanza clinic are working in tandem this Saturday to provide free backpacks for students in grades kindergarten through 5th grade. Sunset Mall and La Esperanza Clinic, Inc. are teaming up once again to celebrate National Health Center Week. The national campaign celebrates Community and raises awareness about Community Health Centers across America. The safety of our staff, volunteers, and community are top priority. We invite the community to participate in this Back to School Celebration on Saturday, August 14, 2021, which marks the end of National Health Center Week, August 9-15, 2021.