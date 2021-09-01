Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath County, OR

Klamath County School District awarded for financial excellence Business office earns Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the seventh year in a row, the Klamath County School District has received a Certificate of. Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of. the U.S. and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition...

mybasin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klamath County, OR
Education
County
Klamath County, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Business
Klamath County, OR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Trust#Cafr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Debt limit showdown in Congress looms ahead of October deadline

WASHINGTON — Congress is headed for a high-stakes showdown over the debt ceiling as the Treasury Department says the U.S. government will run out of money to pay its bills next month. In a letter to congressional leaders Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a likely mid-October deadline to...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Blinken says Taliban are blocking charter flights from departing Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on the Taliban to stop blocking charter flights containing Americans from departing Afghanistan. The State Department has come under fire for not doing more to pressure the Taliban to allow planes to leave Afghanistan amid reports several planes carrying Americans have been stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in Kabul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy