Aerospace & Defense

Operation Present Arms: An Initiative for Veterans to Get Vaccinated

By Kalie Drago
kpq.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Department of Veterans Affairs has rolled out the program, Operation Present Arms, in an effort to get veterans vaccinated against COVID-19. “I never considered not getting the vaccine. I saw it as my duty to not only protect myself, but my family and my community and to do my part to stop the spread of this pandemic,” said Aleta Nims, Air Force veteran and military spouse. “Why should other veterans get the vaccine as well? It goes back to the service we all signed up for.”

