Tonight’s biggest America’s Got Talent headline may not actually be one of the performances — instead, it is Howie Mandel’s critique. Throughout a lot of this season, we’ve seen the comedian take on the role of overly harsh/critical judge. It’s good to be honest, but does he take it to another level sometimes? You can argue so with singer Madilyn Bailey, who received quite possibly the most brutal critique of the live shows. She performed an original song tonight in “Red Ribbon,” a song written about her grandmother who passed away of lung cancer. It’s clearly a song that meant a lot to her, and it’s very-much different from her comedic performance at the start of the season.