Broncos podcast: Breaking down initial 53-man roster, waiver claims and injury concerns heading into Week 1

Broncos coach Vic Fangio believes choosing this year's original 53-man roster will be the hardest of his three seasons in Denver. "I think it's harder because we'll have more depth at more positions than we've had in the past," Fangio said Saturday. "I don't know what our final list is going to look like yet. (GM) George (Paton) and I have talked about it, but tomorrow is the real talk.”