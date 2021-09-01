Broncos podcast: Breaking down initial 53-man roster, waiver claims and injury concerns heading into Week 1
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran break down the Broncos’ initial 53-man roster. Who was the biggest surprise to make the team on offense and on defense? Plus, analysis on GM George Paton’s transactions following the roster deadline, Denver’s practice plans for the next couple weeks and injury concerns heading into Week 1 against the Giants.www.denverpost.com
Comments / 0