Monica Lewinsky spoke out about Britney Spears’ struggle with her headline-making conservatorship and reflected on her own issues as a woman when she was younger. Monica Lewinsky, 48, is sharing her opinion about Britney Spears‘ conservatorship case. The former White House staffer opened up about her own rocky past, which is showcased in the new FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story, and how she’s grown from it, when she mentioned the 39-year-old singer, in a new interview. After explaining that people are now offering her apologies after seeing her scandal with former President Bill Clinton with new eyes, she said she thinks the same should happen for Britney and other women in similar situations.