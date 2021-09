UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students and community members are invited to attend the block-party-style event LION Bash on Sept. 9 in downtown State College. On Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of South Allen Street in State College will be filled with multiple engagement stations to help attendees learn more about the community. This event is a place for students to find access to local resources to help them meet their needs while they study at Penn State, as well as learn about great community organizations they can get involved with during their time in the community.