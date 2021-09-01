Cancel
Music

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC® NEW MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION & RENEWALS OPEN

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 15, 2021: Deadline to Apply for New Memberships & Renew Memberships to Maintain. Voting Eligibility for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards™ in 2022. Los Angeles, CA (9.1.2021) – The Academy of Country Music® announced today that the ACM Membership application and renewal process is now open. Accepted and active Academy members gain access to a suite of benefits including the right to vote on the Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as early access to tickets for ACM events, discounts on industry partner events, industry data insights, monthly educational and networking events, and more.

MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today In 1956, Elvis Presley buys his mother a pink Cadillac while in Los Angeles to record. Today In 1974, John Denver closed a one-week stand at Los Angeles’ Universal Amphitheatre, where he recorded the live album “An Evening With John Denver.” It included “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”
Musicwivr1017.com

Dan + Shay Proud To Spread Country Music Overseas

Dan + Shay were among the honorees at last night's (Wednesday, August 25th) ACM Honors event which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The duo received the ACM Jim Reeves International Award, which honors “outstanding contributions to the acceptance of country music throughout the world.”. After accepting their...
Put-in-bay, OHSandusky Register

Man who fell from stage died

PUT-IN-BAY — The man flown from Put-in-Bay after falling from the stage at Bash in the Bay Aug. 26 — Randy "Baja" Fletcher — died the following day. Fletcher was on the stage that morning prepping for the Keith Urban show scheduled for later that evening, on Day 2 of the two-day Bash on the Bay concerts at the Put-In-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton was the opening act on Day 1. The Bash attracted more than 20,000 fans, according to estimates.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Musicwivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Slays High-Waisted Daisy Dukes As She Rocks Out At CMA Summer Jam

Hot cowgirl alert! Miranda Lambert channeled her country roots while performing at CMA Summer Jam. Miranda Lambert was the queen of the night at CMA Summer Jam! Back in July, the country singer took the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater for the jam-packed night of music. She performed three of her hits — “Settling Down,” “Kerosene” and “Tequila Does” — and was also joined by Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of “Midnight Rider” at the show. The concert airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 2, and also features performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Blake Shelton and more.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

'It’s About Damn Time,' Wynonna Judd Says Of Country Hall Of Fame Induction

“It’s about damn time” that the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday morning (August 16), country icon Reba McEntire hosted a live-streamed announcement via the Country Music Association. She revealed four artists included in the Class of 2021: Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Hits The Stage In Short Shorts For CMA Summer Jam Performance

While performing at CMA Summer Jam, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of black shorts, paired with a fringed top, to belt out her hits. The biggest names in country music gather to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater at the end of July 2021. The event was for CMA Summer Jam, which will air in a three-hour special on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Carrie Underwood was one of the stars in attendance, and she absolutely captivated the crowd with her performance. During her set, Carrie sang two of her most iconic songs, “Last Name” and “Church Bells.” She was also joined by Dwight Yoakam for duets of “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
CelebritiesBillboard

Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Warn Ariana Grande to 'Never Trust' Blake Shelton in Hilarious 'Voice' Teaser

Ariana Grande is set to make her debut on season 21 of The Voice on Sept. 20, and her fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton -- are ready to offer up some valuable advice before her appearance. In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton recorded selfie videos listing helpful tips so Grande can make it through the season in one piece.
CelebritiesPopculture

Chris Stapleton Hit by Illness, Forced to Cancel Headlining Concert

Chris Stapleton won't be headlining on Friday night (Sept. 3) at the Bottlerock Napa Festival in Napa, California after falling ill to a "non-COVID related" illness. The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer made the announcement Friday afternoon on social media. "It is with a heavy heart that I will be unable to perform tonight," Stapleton said. "We sincerely apologize to the festival & attending fans. Please know it isn't a decision we made lightly & we thank you for your understanding."
TV & Videossoundslikenashville.com

Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande Preview ‘The Voice’ Season 21

A brand new season of NBC’s The Voice is just a few weeks away, so Blake Shelton and the gang are giving fans a sneak peek. Posting a “First Look” video to socials on Wednesday (September 1), the whole Voice crew (with new coach Ariana Grande included) are expecting Season 21 to be one worth remembering.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!

