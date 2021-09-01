ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC® NEW MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION & RENEWALS OPEN
October 15, 2021: Deadline to Apply for New Memberships & Renew Memberships to Maintain. Voting Eligibility for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards™ in 2022. Los Angeles, CA (9.1.2021) – The Academy of Country Music® announced today that the ACM Membership application and renewal process is now open. Accepted and active Academy members gain access to a suite of benefits including the right to vote on the Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as early access to tickets for ACM events, discounts on industry partner events, industry data insights, monthly educational and networking events, and more.www.acmcountry.com
