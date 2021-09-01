Cancel
San Diego, CA

Gloria barely escapes fine for donation reporting

San Diego weekly Reader
 8 days ago

When he was mayor of San Diego, Republican Kevin Faulconer was slapped with a $4000 fine by the city's ethics commission (ultimately paid by his campaign committee) for failing to disclose so-called behested payments for his now-defunct charity, known as One San Diego. The cash came from Campland, LLC, a city leaseholder seeking Faulconer's favor in a bid to extend its lucrative grip on Mission Bay real estate. Campland gave the mayor's non-profit $10,000 in February 2018, but Faulconer didn't report the gift until six months after the legally mandated 30-day deadline. A bevy of other questionable donations to the mayor's charity, including one from a concern run by Padres general partner Peter Seidler, also went undisclosed for weeks and months. "This was the result of an unfortunate administrative error, but the buck stops with me," Faulconer said in an emailed statement to a reporter.

Related
San Diego, CA San Diego weekly Reader

Maybe Ed Asner didn't help Peter Navarro

Though it went unmentioned in last week's coverage of his passing by the latest incarnation of the Union-Tribune, Ed Asner played various roles in San Diego politics. The Los Angeles actor and Screen Actors Guild ex-president, who died at 91 on August 29, marched together with farmworkers champion Cesar Chavez in February 1990 against then-U-T publisher Helen Copley's effort to rid herself of the Newspaper Guild. Despite Asner's best efforts, the labor union was finally ousted from the plant by a narrow vote of U-T workers in June 1998, convinced by then-editor Karin Winner that the paper and its workers would prosper without it. Then there was the TV spot Asner shot on behalf of then-Democrat Peter Navarro, later a controversial advisor to President Donald Trump.
Politics Mercury News

Skelton: Will Newsom release Bobby Kennedy's killer? Not likely

Gov. Gavin Newsom is not likely to ever free Robert F. Kennedy's killer from prison — nor should he. That's just a guess based on Newsom's stated admiration for Kennedy and the fact that he's no political dummy. He also apparently understands that assassin Sirhan Sirhan unforgivably changed American history...
Presidential Election calmatters.org

Inside Larry Elder's focus on race

With just one week until Election Day, time is running out for Gov. Gavin Newsom and his challengers to make their case to voters — raising the stakes of each campaign event. Newsom brought out the big guns over the holiday weekend to help him rally against the recall, joining...
Stateline, NV Posted by
PBS NewsHour

Tahoe evacuees escaping fire report price gouging

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — As fearful Lake Tahoe residents packed up belongings and fled a raging wildfire burning toward the California-Nevada border, some encountered an unexpected obstacle: price gouging. A rideshare company quoted a fee of more than $1,500 to be transported from the smoke-choked ski resort at Heavenly Valley...
Florida State hotnewhiphop.com

Florida To Fine Business $5,000 If They Ask Guests For Proof Of Vaccine: Report

There have been certain states in the U.S. that have given the country pause during this COVID-19 pandemic. Despite regulations and mandates, states like Florida and Texas have been vehemently defiant as their representatives take their grievances to Capitol Hill. While Texas has been at the center of controversy recently due to now having the strictest abortion laws in the Western world, Florida has also captured attention after it announced its new policies.
Presidential Election Pasadena Star-News

'Landslide' Larry Elder clocks in at 18%

Larry Elder polls at around 18% of the vote. A pretty meager performance that could only be meaningful in a California recall. If he should become governor with less than a fifth of the total, and he just might, does it mean he is in danger of going down in history as "Landslide Larry?"
U.S. Politics Posted by
The Week

Does Sirhan Sirhan deserve mercy?

Mercy is an odd virtue. It is highly valued, the object of sermons and poems, and yet practiced only rarely. When somebody harms us we generally want that person to pay for the damage, in order to balance the scales of justice. To act mercifully is to give up some measure of power over those who have done wrong. Vengeance and punishment come naturally, but letting an offender go unpunished — or underpunished — is counterintuitive at best.
Los Angeles, CA wincountry.com

Ethel Kennedy opposes parole for husband RFK's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, voiced opposition on Tuesday to a California review panel's recommendation that the man serving a life term for assassinating her husband during his 1968 presidential campaign be released from prison on parole. "Our family and our country suffered an unspeakable...
Society Fast Company

It's time to dismantle racist infrastructure. Let's start with American highways

We believe that more of this money should also fund the dismantling of racist infrastructure. Many urban highways built in the 1950s and 1960s were deliberately run through neighborhoods occupied by Black families and other people of color, walling off these communities from jobs and opportunity. Although President Joe Biden proposed $20 billion for reconnecting neighborhoods isolated by historical federal highway construction, the bill currently provides only $1 billion for these efforts—enough to help just a few places.
Congress & Courts Posted by
NBC News

RFK's widow says Sirhan B. Sirhan 'should not be paroled'

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, said Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, her husband's assassin, should not be released from prison. "Bobby believed we should work to 'tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world.' He wanted to end the war in Vietnam and bring people together to build a better, stronger country. More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband," she said Tuesday in a rare statement to NBC News.
Politics Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rory Kennedy Asks Gov. Newsom to Reject Parole Recommendation for RFK Assassin

Rory Kennedy on Wednesday asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom and prison officials to reject the parole recommendation for the man convicted of murdering her father, Robert F. Kennedy. "I ask them, for my family and — I believe for our country, too — to please reject this recommendation and keep Sirhan Sirhan in prison," the documentary filmmaker and youngest child of the senator and presidential candidate penned in a New York Times guest essay. The 77-year-old Sirhan was granted parole by a two-person panel at his 16th parole hearing last Friday. Sirhan was convicted of fatally shooting RFK on June 5, 1968...
California State MSNBC

California may parole Robert Kennedy's assassin. Liberals aren't happy.

Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted of murdering Robert F. Kennedy 53 years ago, has been recommended for release by the California Board of Parole Hearings. But, in a misguided effort that serves to reinforce the harsh practices that led to our incarceration explosion, some Democrats are fighting against the 77-year-old's release. In doing so, they're helping fuel the tough-on-crime rhetoric most often voiced these days by Republicans.

