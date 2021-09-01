Gloria barely escapes fine for donation reporting

When he was mayor of San Diego, Republican Kevin Faulconer was slapped with a $4000 fine by the city’s ethics commission (ultimately paid by his campaign committee) for failing to disclose so-called behested payments for his now-defunct charity, known as One San Diego. The cash came from Campland, LLC, a city leaseholder seeking Faulconer’s favor in a bid to extend its lucrative grip on Mission Bay real estate. Campland gave the mayor’s non-profit $10,000 in February 2018, but Faulconer didn’t report the gift until six months after the legally mandated 30-day deadline. A bevy of other questionable donations to the mayor’s charity, including one from a concern run by Padres general partner Peter Seidler, also went undisclosed for weeks and months. “This was the result of an unfortunate administrative error, but the buck stops with me,” Faulconer said in an emailed statement to a reporter.