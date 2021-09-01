Cancel
Law Enforcement

Pre-trial detainee Brown missing from KCCC

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIHU‘E — A pre-trial inmate escaped from the Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center overnight. Benjamin Brown was confirmed missing from a 10 p.m. headcount Tuesday evening, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety. Correctional staff searched the facility grounds and perimeter and notified the Kaua‘i Police Department. How he escaped...

