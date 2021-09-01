Cancel
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville High School PTO YardSale

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUkzw_0bjlXn2U00 The Yard Sale Vendor Fair is this Coming Saturday September 4th at 7:00am. If you still want a spot, the deadline it Wednesday! This is a WIN WIN event… $10.00 to have a prime location where we do all the advertising for you, you keep all your money, and we have Ester House come by and pick up your items you don’t want. And the 10.00 goes to a great cause! If selling is not your thing that is okay…just come out and spend the day shopping with us! Support our sellers. I am sure we will have something for everyone! We know you are excited to shop and we are supper excited to let you shop, but PLEASE NO EARLY BIRDS… it gets a little crazy trying to get vendors set up and cars moved so early shoppers adds to the chaos so if you can be mindful of that we would appreciate it! Let me remind you that this is a vendor & yardsale event so some items will not be at yard sale prices since some products will be handmade, brand new, or custom made just be mindful of that when shopping! Come on out and have a great time and Support JHS PTO!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

