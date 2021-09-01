Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev breezes past Dominik Koepfer at US Open

By Pa Sport Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yy5at_0bjlXfyg00

Daniil Medvedev’s bid for an elusive first grand-slam title continued to gain momentum as he brushed aside Dominik Koepfer to reach the third round of the US Open.

The second seed, who was a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2019, following up his first-round thrashing of Richard Gasquet with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 triumph inside two hours.

It was a win far removed from his previous meeting with Koepfer, en route to the final two years ago, when the German won the first set and pushed his opponent to the limit.

But despite handing Koepfer an early break back after breaking in the opening game of the match, the new-look Medvedev was in full control as he surged to a victory that will have his rivals sitting up and taking note.

Medvedev said: “It was a great level from me – there were a few tight moments in the match that I managed to hold well, and I’m really happy to be through in less than two hours.”

Medvedev’s compatriot Andrey Rublev the fifth seed, found the going tougher but still emerged as an ultimately comfortable 7-6 (2) 6-7 (5) 6-1 6-1 winner over Pedro Martinez of Spain.

In a significant upset, world number 117 Botic Van De Zandschulp surged past eighth seed Casper Ruud 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

Fifteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov retired with a foot injury as he trailed Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4) 4-0.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

232K+
Followers
106K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#German#Casper Ruud 3 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
FIFAPosted by
ClutchPoints

HyperX Daniil Medvedev signed as Global Brand Ambassador

HyperX Daniil Medvedev joins the HyperX Brand Ambassadorship program. The tennis star will now also be well-known in the esports and gaming world, on top of the tennis sport that he’s already dominated, all at the young age of 25. Medvedev is HyperX’s first Russian Global Brand Ambassador. For this...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'Facing Daniil Medvedev is never easy'

Daniil Medvedev became one of the world's best players in the summer of 2019, embracing an impressive streak on his favorite hard court and fighting for the most notable titles. Rafael Nadal faced Daniil four times in 2019 and 2020, beating him easily in the first clash before the Russian made him run for his money.
Sportshawaiitelegraph.com

Dominik Koepfer advances to Winston-Salem quarters

Dominik Koepfer became the first player to reach the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open, rallying past Italy's Marco Cecchinato 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday. The 16th-seeded German prevailed in a match that saw both players struggle on serve. Koepfer had nine aces and nine double faults while Cecchinato had eight of each.
Tennis101 WIXX

Tennis – Medvedev makes quick work of Koepfer at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russian Daniil Medvedev made quick work of second-round opponent Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday, soaking up the cheers of the U.S. Open crowd to keep his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title alive. The world number two broke his German opponent’s serve to...
Tennisaudacy.com

The Latest: No. 2 Medvedev cruises into US Open quarters

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Daniel Evans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Medvedev next plays Botic van de Zandschulp, the third unseeded player...
Tennishoustonmirror.com

Daniil Medvedev to face Botic van de Zandschulp in U.S. Open quarters

Second-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev recorded 13 aces to roll past Englishman Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in New York. Medvedev had 43 winners and 20 unforced errors while finishing off the 24th-seeded Evans in one hour and 43 minutes. Medvedev...

Comments / 0

Community Policy