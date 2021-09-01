Cancel
Celebrities

Royal Family Is 'Worried' About Reconnecting With Harry & Meghan

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's why the royal family is worried about reconnecting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
Worldnickiswift.com

What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Furious at Obamas For Taking Royal Family's Side?

Last week, Barack Obama turned 60, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard. You may have heard that there was a good deal of controversy surrounding the soiree, due to an alleged lack of concern for anti-Covid protocols. In response to these concerns, the Obamas significantly scaled...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘considered’ naming the person who made racist comment about Archie’s skin colour, says Finding Freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered publicly sharing the name of the person who made racist comments about Archie’s skin colour, an unauthorised biography of the couple has claimed. In Finding Freedom, royal family commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recall the couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March,...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Wants To Help Kate Middleton Improve Her Image

British royal family news shows that some royal experts believe that magnanimous Meghan Markle has the desire to give a hand up, not a hand out, to her royal rival Kate Middleton. After trashing her SIL as “Waity Katey” can Meghan ever redeem herself? Maybe—if she offers to help Kate smash the perception that she isn’t, “working hard enough.” Warning: this spin has the velocity of a Cat 5 hurricane.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan Lifetime film slammed for ‘sick’ scene in which Duchess dies in car crash like Princess Diana

Lifetime’s new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film has been met with outrage for including a dream sequence in which the Duchess of Sussex dies in a car accident.Airing on Lifetime on Monday (6 September), Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.It is the network’s third film about the royal couple, following on from 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.In a series of new...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Meghan Markle news latest – Prince William ‘FURIOUS’ at Harry’s shock claims about Royal Family’s racism towards Archie

MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY’S RELATIONS WITH THE QUEEN ‘AS STRONG AS EVER’, OMID SCOBIE SAYS. Their preferred reporter spoke about the couple’s strong connection with Her Majesty while being interviewed by Good Morning America. The Sussexes’ biography co-writer was asked: “What’s the latest on that relationship with the Queen?”
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Feud with Meghan Continues: Brother giving Meghan a taste of her own Medicine

Meghan Markle, the popular failed Princess has been popular for quitting the royal duties. Now, she spends her time dishing out bogus allegations on the Royal Family. Additionally, both Markle and her husband have been focusing more on the trash talks on either side of their family. In an interesting turn of events, Markle brother is dishing out on the former actress and royal family member.

