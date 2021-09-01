Hart soccer scores road win over Muskegon Catholic

MUSKEGON — Hart controlled Tuesday's game throughout and scored a 2-0 win over Muskegon Catholic. The Pirates only allowed five shots on goal, which were all saved by keeper Kyan Clark. Offensively, Hart struck less than two minutes into the game when Gian Luca scored on an assist by Adan Cruz, and that 1-0 score held well into the second half. With 13:25 to play, Kohen Porter put in the Pirates' second goal on an assist by Guillermo Ortega in a set play off a corner kick. Porter's play earned him team man of the match honors.