Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon, MI

Hart soccer scores road win over Muskegon Catholic

By Andy Roberts Herald-Journal Writer
shorelinemedia.net
 5 days ago

MUSKEGON — Hart controlled Tuesday's game throughout and scored a 2-0 win over Muskegon Catholic. The Pirates only allowed five shots on goal, which were all saved by keeper Kyan Clark. Offensively, Hart struck less than two minutes into the game when Gian Luca scored on an assist by Adan Cruz, and that 1-0 score held well into the second half. With 13:25 to play, Kohen Porter put in the Pirates' second goal on an assist by Guillermo Ortega in a set play off a corner kick. Porter's play earned him team man of the match honors.

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Muskegon, MI
Sports
Muskegon, MI
Education
Hart, MI
Sports
City
Hart, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#Keeper Kyan Clark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy