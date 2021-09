Welcome to one of the sweetest attractions in Florida – The World of Chocolate Museum and Cafe. This confectionery hotspot in Orlando offers a unique experience for sweets lovers, from tastings and tours to all-out chocolate magic. Perfect for both kids and adults, not only will you be able to learn exactly where chocolate comes […] The post There’s A Chocolate Museum In Florida And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.