Our first runner-up this week is Josh Rosenkranz of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe who scored a huge win for Gilead Sciences affiliate Kite Pharma at the Federal Circuit last week in a high-stakes patent showdown over a life-saving treatment for a form of B cell lymphoma. In the first case where the Federal Circuit heard in-person arguments in more than a year, Rosenkranz persuaded the appellate court to knock out a $1.2 billion-plus patent infringement judgment rival Juno Therapeutics previously won against Kite Pharma. The court found the underlying patent was invalid for lack of an adequate written description. Kite Pharma was also represented on appeal by a Fish & Richardson team led by Geoff Biegler and Chad Shear and co-counsel at Munger, Tolles & Olson.