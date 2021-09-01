Ethereum price surges: How to buy cryptocurrency following market spike

Chainlink emerged as one of the best cryptocurrency performers on Sept. 6 as the price of its LINK token jumped 8.25% against the U.S. dollar. The LINK/USD exchange rate reached $36.35 for the first time since May 20, months after bottoming out near $13.45 — thus recovering by more than 170% altogether. At the same time, its recent bout of buying saw prices bringing in about 36% month-to-date returns.