Texas Medical Center Launches World’s Largest Life Science Campus
HOUSTON – September 1, 2021 – Texas Medical Center (TMC), a unique medical city that fosters collaboration between hospitals, universities and business, today announced the launch of a 37-acre life science campus designed to unite the best minds in medicine and commercialization: TMC3. Construction has begun on Phase One, which is backed by $1.8 billion in financing from leading life science investment and property development teams.
