Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Texas Medical Center Launches World’s Largest Life Science Campus

Hotel Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – September 1, 2021 – Texas Medical Center (TMC), a unique medical city that fosters collaboration between hospitals, universities and business, today announced the launch of a 37-acre life science campus designed to unite the best minds in medicine and commercialization: TMC3. Construction has begun on Phase One, which is backed by $1.8 billion in financing from leading life science investment and property development teams.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Science#Science Center#Beacon Capital Partners#Elkus Manfredi Architects#President Ceo#Tmc#Co Founder#Greater Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Science
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy