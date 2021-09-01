Tornado Watch: Severe storms, heavy rain and tornadoes Wednesday as Ida impacts the DMV

We are under a Red Weather Alert for Wednesday due to severe weather and heavy rain. A Flood Watch and Tornado Watch are also in effect for the DMV.

The tornado watch was cancelled early for areas west of D.C. It continues for areas in and east of D.C. until 7 p.m.

The heaviest rain in the Metro will be between now and 11 p.m. Isolated tornados are possible, with several warnings being issued in Maryland throughout the afternoon, as well as dangerous flash flooding.

Remember, please, never cross a flooded street by car or on foot. Turn around, don't drown.

There is also a Wind Advisory for northwestern Maryland until 11 p.m. for gusts up to 50 mph

Quick Forecast:

Wednesday night: Early heavy rain and storms, isolated severe weather. Rain ends around midnight, clearing and cooler. Low: 65.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and beautiful. High: 81.

Friday: Mostly sunny and just gorgeous. High: 79.



Forecast Discussion:

The remnants of Ida produced heavy rain, strong storms and some isolated tornadoes Wednesday afternoon. Rain amounts have topped five inches near the Frederick, MD Thurmont area.

Isolated totals of six inches are still possible. The heaviest axis of rain has been and is still north and west of D.C. along and west of Interstate 81.

The tornado watch runs until 7 pm for areas near D.C. and points east until 7 p.m.

From here, flooding becomes a more significant concern through the evening and early tonight as the next wave of storms moves into the DMV. There is a Flash Flood Watch through 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Several Flash Flood Warnings are also in effect, including in Frederick where many roads remain closed Wednesday evening.

Additional storms with heavy rain are likely through early tonight.

Along with all of the flooding rains, gusty winds increase for the evening to early tonight. Northern Maryland has a Wind Advisory until 11 p.m. where gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Impacts from the remnants of Ida include downed trees and wires that could lead to power outages. Heavy rains could lead to flash flooding.

For the end of the week, expect improving weather. Sunny skies with less humid weather. Lows tonight with clearing skies fall into the 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy but just gorgeous.

Detailed Forecast:

Tonight: Strong to severe storms ending before midnight. Gusty, clearing skies. Lows: 56 - 64. Winds: NW 10 - 20+

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and beautiful. Highs: 76 - 81. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Friday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Highs: 76 - 81. Winds: NE/NW - 10.





Long Range Forecast:

The good news is that cooler and more comfortable air will settle in behind Ida. Highs will only be in the 70s to near 80 for the end of the week. Overnight lows may be too cool for some with lows in the 50s Wednesday night through Saturday night in the suburbs. Warmer 80s move for the holiday weekend.



Friday: Sunny and gorgeous. Highs: 75 - 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. Highs: 5 - 80.

Sunday : Isolated afternoon storms. Highs: 80 - 84.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .