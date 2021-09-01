DC Police identify man killed after allegedly pointing rifle at officers

A D.C. Police officer was injured and a person is dead following a shooting near the intersection of 14th Street and V Street in Northwest D.C., according to D.C. Police.

In a press conference Tuesday night, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the incident unfolded after a concerned citizen called to report a person standing on a balcony with a long gun.

Contee says when officers arrived they entered the apartment building and knocked on the person's door. The person, identified Wednesday as 34-year-old George Watson, of D.C., came out and spoke with officers several times and returned to the apartment.

According to Contee, the last time Watson came out of the apartment he pointed the firearm at officers and at least one officer shot him. Officers rendered aid to Watson after the shooting, but he was pronounced dead a short time later after being transported to a nearby hospital.

D.C. Police posted a picture to Twitter of a firearm that was allegedly taken from the suspect after the shooting. Contee says the firearm appears to be some kind of airsoft or paintball gun. Investigators are examining the firearm.

One officer was injured in the shooting. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

“It is unfortunate anytime we have to use force in any situation,” said Contee.

Officials have not yet identified the officers involved in the shooting. They have confirmed Watson appeared to live alone and no one else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

