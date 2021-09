Candice Gonzales says she has been training her whole life for her calling — opening a bridal shop in Phoenix. Gonzales grew up watching her grandmother, who was raised in Mexico and immigrated to the United States, work on gowns as a master seamstress. While watching her grandmother work, she learned to do some of the beading and hand sewing, because she showed such an interest in it. When she wasn’t working on sewing or beading, she would sketch her own designs.