Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A Capri Vacation: 7 Insider Tips

By Pamela Morgan
thethreetomatoes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaw-dropping scenery, brilliantly simple cuisine, and luxury shopping make Capri a sought-after destination in Southern Italy. There’s a reason why so many celebrities park their yachts on this breathtaking island! You’ll spend your days wandering through the gorgeous cobblestone streets, eating spectacular seafood and fresh pasta. The views alone are enough to convince you to quit your life and move to this beautiful Italian paradise. Having been to Capri about ten times in my life, I’ve come up with a list of seven insider tips for navigating Capri like a pro.

thethreetomatoes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fresh Pasta#Jewelry#Snav#Aurora#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TravelTravelPulse

Discover Punta Cana Like a VIP With RIU Hotels & Resorts

The perfect getaway to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starts with checking into the perfect hotel and resort. There are countless options in this tourist-friendly destination, sure, but one name stands out. RIU Hotels & Resorts operates a half-dozen properties in the region appealing to guests of all ages with access to gorgeous beaches, expansive pools, world-class cuisine and amenities. Here's a taste of what you can expect.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Best Hotels for Boat Lovers from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean

Nothing says summer like the wind in your sails and a view of the open sea, which is why we have rounded up top travel destinations and hotels from around the world for yachting enthusiasts, boat lovers or those who need an excuse to show off their nautical style. Each...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

10 Best Vacation Spots on the Planet

As the vaccination rate keeps climbing in the U.S., more and more Americans are returning to planning their next dream vacation. Who wouldn't want to escape reality? Now more than ever, we want destinations that deliver big, making up for how little we got out in 2020. Need inspiration for where to go next? We've talked to the best travel experts on the planet who told us the best vacation spots on the planet. Read on.
Travelnews-shield.com

Your virtual vacation awaits

Go reindeer sledding, stay in an ice hotel, and watch the magical Northern Lights all from the comfort of home. Lights over Lapland's virtual tour brings the vacation to you.
TravelPosted by
DFW Community News

Ready To Take Your Baby With You on Vacation? Here Are Three Fun Destinations to Explore…

Guest Post· Living· Local Travel· Multi-generational Travel· Partner Post· single parent travel· Travel. You are craving a change of scenery. Your new baby has come into the world, and you are now ready to take on some much-needed vacation time with you and the rest of your family. Those long nights of crying and diaper changing will finally pay off during a family getaway, where you’ll all have a ton of fun and enjoy a bit of the rest of the world. The options are endless here as there are plenty of places you can visit with your baby. The obvious choices are the theme parks in Florida like Disney and Universal Studios and the U.S.’s National Parks. However, if you’re not sure which baby-friendly destination you should visit first, here are some fun places you can visit with the newest member of your family.
Worldtravelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 Hours In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

It is so easy to spend 48 hours in Puerto Vallarta; a beautiful city on Mexico’s west coast that has a different vibe from both Cancun and Mexico City— if you’e looking for a laid back vacation. If you’re looking for a beautiful city to lay low and chill, then...
TravelKATU.com

Fun, Family Vacation!

Travel Expert, Guiomar Ochoa gave tips for safe travel and talked about her most recent family trip from Chicago to Santa Monica on AMTRAK. Click here for more information about Guiomar.
TravelJustLuxe.com

Sail Away with Caicos Dream Tours for an Unforgettable Excursion in Paradise

Should you ever find yourself in picturesque Turks & Caicos, there’s truly no better way to experience the crystal clear waters and unique underwater wonders than a full-day or half-day excursion with Caicos Dream Tours. A quick glimpse at the Turks & Caicos Tourism site gave me an intriguing overview of what I could expect during my first visit to this popular Caribbean destination, and I was eager to jump headfirst into this idyllic island lifestyle.
Beauty & FashionKXAN

Spending A Magical Vacation In Comfort And Style With Estilo

When you make a trip where your outside all day, like a trip to Disney, packing clothes that are not only fun in photos, but comfortable to wear. Stephanie Coultress O’Neill, owner of Estilo Boutique, joined us this morning to share her tips from a recent trip to Disney World and how can deck the whole family out.
Worldlonelyplanet.com

Planning your perfect trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast

The vertiginous and craggy Amalfi Coast and its three island outposts of Capri, Ischia and Procida have been a magnet for visitors since Roman times. Hemmed in by high mountains, the coastal towns on the Amalfi Coast are physically unspoiled, and they retain an evergreen appeal despite the inevitable tour groups. Avoid high summer, when visitors arrive in peak numbers, and a trip here will be a scenic, artistic and culinary delight.
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The First and Only Ritz-Carlton in Turks and Caicos Just Opened — and It Has Delicious Food, Amazing Snorkeling, and Luxury Catamaran

After a 15-minute ride from the airport, passing by scrub, indigenous Turk's head cactus, and glimpses of white, sandy beaches along the way, I arrive at the The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos — a new addition on Grace Bay Beach, and the only Ritz-Carlton property in Turks and Caicos. The hotel, which opened in July of this year, wows with its desert-meets-beach design inspired from the island's flora and fauna and Lucayan heritage. Approaching the open-air lobby, I'm handed a glass of champagne while I check in. Past the courtyard, a stone path lined with palm trees leads out to the family and adults-only pools, and the Atlantic Ocean sparkles beyond, tempting everyone with its crystal-clear waters and stunning beach.
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Santorini or Sydney? Crew Reveal Favorite Cruise Ports

It’s been a while since crew members were allowed shore leave on any significant scale, but most will still reminisce about what it was like. Cruise Industry News asked several crew members about their favorite ports and what made those visits special. They answered the questions on the grounds of anonymity.
Traveltouringplans.com

Trip Planning Tips for a Large-Group Disney Vacation

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome guest author Amy Schinner. Disney World has so much to offer for guests of all different ages and interests that it’s a great location for vacations for larger families and groups of friends. My extended family of up to sixteen, including parents, siblings, and grandchildren, have a great time together every few years. And here comes the BUT–it takes a lot of preparation. So this is the first article in a three part series on group trips. The next articles will focus on navigating the parks and then “out of the box” activities you can all enjoy together.
Worldleisuregrouptravel.com

Why Gran Canaria is a Place Your Group Should Visit

When it comes to booking a breakaway, one destination that is always considered is Gran Canaria. Not only does it have many beautiful beaches, but it is also a foodie heaven with plenty of delicious restaurants, as well as having lovely weather all year round. When trying to find a place to stay, there is plenty of holiday accommodation in Gran Canaria, meaning you can book well in advance, a month or two ahead or last minute and find a place to stay. To help with deciding if Gran Canaria is for you, we have put together a list of four reasons you should visit this year.
TravelWAVY News 10

All-Inclusive Resort Vacations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re planning your next vacation you probably have a budget in mind – but with travel, food, lodging and activities it’s way too easy to spend a lot more than you planned. All-Inclusive Travel Planning Specialist, Heidi Benjamin, tells us why an all-inclusive resort could...
Worldocmomblog.com

How To magnificently Enjoy Your Summer Vacation In Jamaica

The sun is out, the weather’s great, and what better way to spend your summer than going on a trip to Jamaica! Jamaica is an island in the Caribbean, home to some of the most beautiful nature and beaches in the world. If you’re thinking about planning a trip to this tropical paradise and looking for inspiration on what to do, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some pointers on how to make sure your next trip to Jamaica is magnificent and unforgettable.
LifestyleMarie Claire

The Instagram Guide to Santorini, Greece

Editor's note: We encourage our readers to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for up-to-date information on how to safely travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Greece is in the vacation spotlight right now. Ever since it became one of the first countries to open its borders to...
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

The Ultimate Vacation Packing List

Packing for a vacation, especially if you’re out of the habit, can be an overwhelming task to begin. Whether you’re someone who religiously makes their own list and checks it twice or someone who prefers to throw everything in a suitcase last minute and hope for the best, we’ve all forgotten trip essentials. No one wants to make a run to the store when they first arrive at their destination!
TravelPosted by
SPY

Work from Paradise: The Professional’s Travel Guide to the Best Resort Packages

COVID-19 changed the travel world in countless ways. Some alterations will fade faster, like quarantines and resort lockdowns, while others will linger in some form, including hand sanitizer and face mask use, for quite some time. Still, a few more welcome additions show no signs of going anywhere — such as the idea of working from paradise. As infections increased during the height of the pandemic, major cities shut down and for those who could, working from home became commonplace. Free-wheeling professionals of means discovered they could escape hot zones while knocking down banker’s hours just about anywhere they chose. As...
Travelcaribjournal.com

The Best Resort in Great Exuma, The Bahamas

Increasingly, travelers don’t just want to stay in a destination – they want to live there, even if just for a few days. They want to understand the destination in an authentic way. That’s turned travelers toward a different kind of luxury. Since the pandemic, the trend towards so-called “residential...

Comments / 0

Community Policy