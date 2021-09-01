Cancel
Purdue athletics partners with NIL education firm

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
Purdue athletics announced a partnership with Name, Image and Likeness advisory firm Altius Sports Partners Wednesday afternoon. Photo Provided

The Purdue athletics department announced a partnership with Name, Image and Likeness advisory firm Altius Partners to expand its NIL program Wednesday afternoon.

The goal, per a press release issued by the department, is to "achieve department-wide cohesion in the university's understanding and management of Name, Image and Likeness" using the firm.

"As the landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, our focus at Purdue is to be on the leading edge of new developments," Athletics Director Mike Bobinski said in the statement. "Our alignment with Altius Sports Partners puts tremendous resources in the hands of our student-athletes, enabling them to best manage and grow opportunities to utilize their name, image and likeness.

"Altius will guide our sports programs on best practices, and work with our athletics department on emerging industry trends and opportunities."

ASP will educate Purdue athletes and coaches on engaging with stakeholders, navigating legislation and compliance, brand building and financial literacy per the statement.

The firm's advisory team includes leadership from three professional leagues, USC, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Penn and ESPN per the statement.

"The proactive approach to addressing the broad impacts of NIL will establish Purdue Athletics as a leader in this emerging era of college athletics," Altius CEO Casey Schwab said. "ASP is proud to bring our expertise to West Lafayette to partner with a school with a tradition of excellence on the field and eye on the future of collegiate sports off of it."

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

