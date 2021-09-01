Across the Pond: RSL having an identity crisis
(Originally this piece discussed the position of the GM. It has since been amended by the author to correctly reflect that the position of owner rather than general manager) It’s often said that football is a global sport but with a universal language. Players from all corners of the world can come together and have an understanding of the beautiful game almost immediately, creating stunning interplay that entertains legions of fans.www.rslsoapbox.com
Comments / 0