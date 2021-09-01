Across the Pond: RSL having an identity crisis

Real Salt Lake fans, hang in there. Our love for the club and crest are well known and well documented. The last couple of years have been real trying on all of us, but through it all we have stuck together and showed up for our team. With news that Freddy Juarez has stepped down from his role as interim head coach, there are more and more unanswered questions around who the new owner(s) will be and what the future of Real Salt Lake looks like. The unknown can feel scary at times.