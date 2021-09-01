John W. Danforth opens first out-of-state office in Columbus
Mechanical contractor John W. Danforth Co. has expanded its operations outside of New York State for the first time, opening a regional office in the Columbus area. The new office – the firm's sixth regional office – follows work it did in that area for two large data center projects. The office will be led by Vice President and Market Sales Manager Jason Strickle, a 25-year veteran of the mechanical industry.buffalonews.com
