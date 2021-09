Labor Day got off to its expected rocky start as I’d forecast Sunday evening on WIVB, but the rest of the holiday will be fully salvageable for outdoor plans. I won’t say “smooth sailing” for boaters, however, since there is a small craft advisory up on both lakes until late today. Wave heights will average 3-5 feet, with west-northwest winds coming up to 15-20 knots, under a mostly to partly sunny sky.