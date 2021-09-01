Justice: Still no need to act as COVID-19 numbers reach grim milestones in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Interior announced recently it will require staff and faculty at Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination is the leading public health strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting school communities vaccinated – including school staff and eligible students – will go a long way in preventing outbreaks before they happen and help to ensure students can remain learning in-person at school. Consistent with the best available science and appropriate prevention strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19, Secretarial Order 3402 requires educators at all BIE-operated elementary schools, secondary schools, off-reservation boarding schools and peripheral dormitories must receive either a single-dose Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson or comparable future vaccines) or both doses of a two-dose FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine (such as Pfizer, Moderna or comparable future vaccines) no later than Oct. 15, 2021.