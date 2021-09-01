Cancel
Public Health

Justice: Still no need to act as COVID-19 numbers reach grim milestones in WV

By Phil Kabler philk@hdmediallc.com
wvgazettemail.com
 5 days ago

Despite the state hitting grim milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic, including 32 deaths since Monday and a pandemic record number of West Virginians on ventilators in intensive care units, Gov. Jim Justice continued Wednesday to rule out taking any action to control the spread of the virus, other than continuing to plead with people to get vaccinated.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Jim Justice
#Covid 19#West Virginians#Dhhr#West Virginia University
Health
Politics
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
