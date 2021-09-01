Potential Details On Amazon’s LOTR Show | Barside Buzz

Today we share some potential details on Amazon’s LOTR show. I wish the detail was the name of the show so we can stop calling it Lord of the Rings, as it is not. However for now we will need to make do with a few details that were shared online by Fellowship of Fans who are dedicated to Tolkien’s works. Check out the details shared below, but there is nothing Middle-earth shattering here. As with all rumors, keep up your sodium levels during consumption.